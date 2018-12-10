GENARO FLORES ROMO

Mon, 12/10/2018 - 10:54am

Genaro Flores Romo, 66, a native of Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico, died Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.
He is survived by a son, Francisco Romo of Patterson; daughter, Cassandra Romo of Amelia; the mother of his children, Elsa Romo of Morgan City; three brothers, Jose Romo, Arturo Romo and Felipe Romo, all of Guadalajara, Mexico; a grandson; and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by a son, his parents and a sister.
Services will be held at a later date.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018