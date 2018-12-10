Genaro Flores Romo, 66, a native of Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico, died Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

He is survived by a son, Francisco Romo of Patterson; daughter, Cassandra Romo of Amelia; the mother of his children, Elsa Romo of Morgan City; three brothers, Jose Romo, Arturo Romo and Felipe Romo, all of Guadalajara, Mexico; a grandson; and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a son, his parents and a sister.

Services will be held at a later date.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.