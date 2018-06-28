January 6, 1934- June 27, 2018

Gayle Driskill Arnould, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, was called to her heavenly home on June 27, 2018. Born to the late Bernie and Beulah Driskill on January 6, 1934, Gayle was the youngest of three talented siblings. Music was a foundation in their home which nourished and encouraged their creativity.

Gayle was salutatorian of the MCHS 1952 graduating class, followed by a tenure at Southwestern LA Institute. From there, she embraced her true passion and calling in life, the role of mother to six adoring children. Gayle was an active role model for her children throughout their school years. Amongst many creative endeavors, she was a talented seamstress who created clothes for her children, then grandchildren, as well as their dolls. That impressive ingenuity paved way for her career as a floral designer, a fulfilling and appropriate profession for her. Perhaps the most precious memories Gayle afforded her family are her weekly Sunday lunches. She had a zest for creating large meals to accommodate all her children, grandchildren, and welcoming any guest accompanying them. She truly embodied her strong Catholic faith in her hospitality, love of her family, and dedication to her church parish, especially in the choir and bell choir. She modeled these virtues and creative qualities to all her children and grandchildren. Of this accomplishment, she was filled with pride throughout the years.

Gayle leaves four children to perpetuate her memory, Kim Alcina, Lisa Omota, Bernie Arnould and Nancy Arnould, as well as a daughter-in-law, Sabrina Arnould and a son-in-law, Michael McIntyre. She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Melanie Williams, Michael McIntyre II, Michael Scott, Joseph Alcina IV and wife Kristi, Amy Owens, Annie McIntyre, and Rev. Fr. Garrett McIntyre. Her 10 great-grandchildren, Blake, Brady, Kayla, Scott, Carter, Isabella, Shae, Kylee, Joseph and Eloise, were fortunate to have experienced her unconditional love. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and cousins to enjoy her memory.

Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, Bernie and Beulah Leftwich Driskill; her brother, Bernie Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Gwendolyn and Sidney Barras; and two beloved children, August “Gus” Arnould Jr. and Lori McIntyre.

A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Berwick. Visitation will be observed at St. Stephen Church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at the Garden Crypt Memorial in Berwick. Fr. Garrett McIntyre will officiate.

Gayle’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Patterson Healthcare Center for eight years of compassionate and loving care.