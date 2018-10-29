February 4, 1945- October 28, 2018

Memorial services for Gayle Blanchard Domingue, a longtime resident of Patterson, will be held Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson, with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 9:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Officiating the services will be Brother Christopher Gonzales, Pastor of Berwick United Pentecostal Church.

Gayle was born on February 4, 1945 and passed from this life at her home in Patterson at the age of 73 in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 28, 2018, surrounded in love by her family. She was born in Morgan City, the second of four children born to Clifton and Jeanne Blanchard. On December 28, 1963, Gayle married the love of her life, Larry Domingue, and the two were blessed with three sons. Gayle was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who simply adored and cherished her family. Nothing brought her greater joy than spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. Gayle was well known from her many years working in the banking industry, first being employed with Patterson State Bank for 17 years and then Teche Federal for five years.

In her early years, Gayle volunteered at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson, was a substitute teacher at Bayou Vista Elementary School, served for a time as a Den Leader for the Cub Scouts, and was a past member of the Patterson Garden Club. She was also a licensed Horticulturist and had a strong passion for gardening. Other favorite pastimes included scrapbooking, fishing, and camping. Gayle will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those she leaves to cherish her beautiful memory include her husband of nearly 55 years, Larry A. Domingue; her children, Larry “Tony” Domingue Jr. and his wife Bobbie of Bayou Vista and Scott Domingue and his wife Sabrina of Patterson; seven grandchildren, Kristin Aman and her husband Eugene of Morgan City, Chantel Ficke of Knoxville, Tennessee, Sierra Domingue-Black of Knoxville, Tennessee, Blaine Domingue and his fiancée Carissa of Bayou Vista, Hallie Domingue of Bayou Vista, Hannah Domingue of Patterson, and Luke Domingue of Patterson; four great-grandchildren, Christina Aman, Allie Aman, Aaliyah Maples and Nolan Black; her brother, Kenneth Blanchard of Patterson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was joyfully reunited in Heaven with her son, Jody Paul Domingue; great-grandson, Jude; parents, Clifton Joseph “Pete” Blanchard and Jeanne Pennison Blanchard; brother, Clifton “CJ” Blanchard Jr.; sister, Trudy Estay; and niece, Michelle Pepper.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.