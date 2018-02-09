September 15, 1940 — February 7, 2018

Gaston Joseph Gros, 77, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, at the hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Gaston was born Sept. 15, 1940, in Thibodaux, the son of Leo Paul Gros and Zilda Thibodaux Gros.

Gaston was a family man; he loved spending time with his grandchildren. As much as he loved his family, his love for animals was the same. Gaston also enjoyed singing karaoke, fishing, gardening, and going to the casino.

Gaston will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his companion of 5 years, Catherine Boudin of Morgan City; three sons, Ronald “Ronnie” Crochet Jr. and wife Patricia of Gray, Joseph Crochet and wife Roberta of Morgan City, and Earnest J. Crochet and wife Olanda of Point-Aux-Chen; three daughters, Linda Romero and husband Scott of Amelia, Annette Daigle of Berwick, and Eva Guillotte and husband Michael Jr. of Bayou Vista; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gaston was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Zilda Gros; wife, Justillia Boudoin Gros; one daughter, Kathleen Crochet; one son, Rickey Crochet; and one grandson, Zachary Crochet.

Services will be held Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at 7 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Head officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of services.