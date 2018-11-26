July 23, 1946-November 24, 2018

Gary Joseph Duhon Sr., a resident of Morgan City and a native of Amelia, passed away at his home on November 24, 2018, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Gary was born on July 23, 1946, to Loylis and Gloria Stevens Duhon. He is the oldest of six siblings and is also half-brother to two older siblings. Gary graduated from Morgan City High School in 1964 and attended Louisiana State University, majoring in agriculture. Gary followed his father into the family farming business, growing rice and soybeans on Avoca Island and in Berwick. He later became self-employed as a general contractor serving South Louisiana, building roads, levees, pumping stations, and assisting in coastal erosion efforts.

Public service was a priority throughout Gary’s life. He began his life of public service duty as a young man, joining the Amelia Volunteer Fire Department. Gary held the positions of President and Assistant Chief and was a member of the St. Mary Parish Fire Association. He was a member of Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Organization, and a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Gary was a member of the St. Mary Parish Levee Board and later President of the Port Commission. He also served two terms as a St. Mary Parish Councilman.

Gary was a strong supporter of youth athletics, coaching football and baseball with the Pop Warner and Sheriff’s League programs in St. Mary Parish. He enjoyed an active membership in local social and cultural organizations. Gary was a member of the Krewe of Hephaestus. He served as King Hephaestus in 2011, and also as a Duke in the Krewe of Galatea. Gary was honored to be chosen to represent Morgan City as the King of the Shrimp and Petroleum festival in 2008.

Gary is survived by his wife, Carolyn Beauregard Duhon; his children, Cherie Garrett and husband Richey of Youngsville, Melissa Deshotels and husband James of Baton Rouge, Gary Duhon Jr. and wife Kristi of Stillwater, Oklahoma, James Duhon of Thibodaux, Christina Harrison and husband Blaze of Berwick, and stepchildren, Amy Rahlf and husband Nils, and Leah Davis. He took a great deal of pride in his grandchildren, Megan Garrett Quebedeaux and husband Cy; Chase, Jennifer and Jude Garrett; Ava, Sam and Sophia Deshotels; Kaitlynn Vanmol, Lauren and Alison Duhon; Jenna and Abby Duhon; Blaze, Alyse and Parker Harrison; and Vasilij and Yuri Rahlf. Gary enjoyed his great-grandchildren, Adaline and Ryder Quebedeaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Loylis and Gloria Duhon; brothers, Loylis Duhon Jr. and Kevin Duhon; and granddaughter, Madison Duhon.

Visitation will be held at Hargrave Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 from 5 until 8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Amelia, Louisiana on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at 11 a.m.

Pallbearers will be Richey Garret, James Deshotels, Blaze Harrison, Chase Garrett, Jude Garrett and Sam Deshotels.

Following mass, Gary will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

In life, Gary was kind and generous. He readily acted when he saw those in need. He will be remembered as having a great love for his family and community.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Food for the Poor.