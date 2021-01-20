GARLAND JOSEPH 'TE-BOY' ROMERO

February 09, 1952 — January 16, 2021

In loving memory of Garland Joseph Romero, affectionately known as TeBoy, who was called upon by our Father on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the age of 68 surrounded by his loving family at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans following a hard-fought battle with pneumonia due to Covid-19.

TeBoy was born February 09, 1952 in Rayne, LA, the son of Whitney J. Romero and Mercedes LaVergne Romero.

TeBoy was a hardworking man, an oilfield trucking business owner and a local cattleman for over 45 years in St. Mary Parish. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard, serving from 1970 to 1976. TeBoy was known for his thunderous laugh and his charming, handsome smile to all who knew him.

He will be sadly and lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Linda Romero; six children, Brandy Arnouville and her husband Manual, Chastity Buford and her husband Chip, Dawn Percle and her husband Gabe, Tiffany Romero, Garland (JoeJoe) Romero II, and Leslie Vicknair and her husband Dave; 17 grandchildren, Christopher, Cassianna, Calab, Halie, Christian, Kennidy, Mylee, Olivia, Elijah, Zachary, Jazmyn, Karsyn, Brooks, Rivers, Emelina, Isabella and Madelyn; five great-grandchildren, Alexis, Layla, Mason, Lily and Camilla; five siblings, Edolia Miller, Rita Wells, Horace Romero, Jackie Auenson and Karen Norris; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

TeBoy was preceded in death by his parents, Whitney Joseph Romero and Mercedies LaVergne Romero; his sister, Judy Gasek; brother, Robert Romero; his in-laws, Clarence (Hoss) Lassiter and Iola Sons (Tut) Lassiter; and great-grandson, Coy Joseph Percle.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson during a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Monsignor J. Douglas Courville, JCL will conduct the services.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. dismissal to the church. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m.

