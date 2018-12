Gail Bovia, 70, a native of New Orleans and resident of Patterson, died Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

Services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Providence Memorial Park & Mausolelum in Metairie.

She is survived by a host of relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.