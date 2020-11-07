GAIL ANN 'MAMA G' ESTAY LEONARD FRIEDMAN

Gail Ann Estay Leonard Friedman, lovingly known as Mama G, a resident of Berwick, passed away on Friday,

November 6, 2020 at Ochsner St. Mary, at the age of 75.

Gail was born on February 10, 1945 in Morgan City, the daughter of Gilbert Estay and Marguerite Lajaunie Estay.

For nearly 20 years Mama G sat at her bar putting smiles on the faces of her patrons and was also known to give them a

hard time, as they visited Mama G’s Lounge. When she wasn’t entertaining her guests, Mama G loved her trips to the

casino as well as going on cruises. Of all the things Mama G did, the one thing she loved the most was the time she was

able to spend with her family, friends and bar family.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons, Keith Leonard and wife Mena of Berwick, Jarrod

Leonard and companion Cindy Baker of Belle River; two grandsons, Kane Leonard and wife Megan of Youngsville

and Kolin Leonard and wife Nikki of Morgan City; three great grandsons, Karson Kane Leonard, Kohen Michael

Leonard and Ty James Leonard; two step granddaughters, Shannon Businelle and husband Matthew of Bayou Vista

and Brittany Baker of Berwick; two step great grandsons, Owen Businelle and Gavin Baker.

Gail was preceded in death by parents, Gilbert and Marguerite Lajaunie Estay; her first husband, Rogers Joseph

Leonard Sr.; her second husband, Paul Freidman; one son, Rogers Joseph “R.J.” Leonard Jr.; six brothers, Lewis,

Charleston, Lloyd, Wallace, Roland and Gilbert; four sisters, Yvonne, Deloris, Diane and Shirley.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Raymond Pisani, Milton Boudreaux, James Stansbury, Spencer Aucoin,

Kenny Gaspard, Gary Burgess, Don Obst and Mac Bruno.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church

with Father Toto Buenaflor officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Monday, November

9, 2020 at Twin City Funeral Home. Following services Gail will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.