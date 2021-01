Gable Joseph Clark, 59, a native of Lafayette and resident of Patterson, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at his residence.

He is survived by a sister, Laverne Mire of Patterson; a brother, John Clark of Patterson; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and four sisters.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home, who is in charge of arrangements.