Mr. Freddie Williams, age 71, a residence of Franklin, Louisiana, went home to rest on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Franklin Foundation Hospital, Franklin, La.

Visitation will be observed on Friday, July 20, 2018, at Otis Mortuary Chapel, 501 Willow Street, Franklin, La. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and funeral service also at Otis Mortuary Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment will take place in City of Franklin Cemetery.

Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Carolyn M. Williams of Franklin, La.; (2) sons, Herman Scott and Michael Scott, both of Franklin, La.; (5) daughters, Chonette Scott, Casandra Scott and Moninque Scott all of Franklin, La.; Vera Cleary and Eva Ramirez, both of Morgan City, La.; (7) brothers, Raymond Gradley of Atlanta, GA; Leo Gradley, and Calvin Gradley both of Franklin, La.; George Bolden of New Orleans, La.; Eugene Walters and Dallas Walters, both of Jeanerette, La.; Darrell Walters of Miami, FL.; (4) sisters, Hilda Adams, Carolyn Small, Dianna Walters, and Niecey Walters all of Franklin, La. Officiating Minister, Rev Ulysses Mitchell, Jr.

The Otis Mortuary, Inc. of Franklin, La. is in charge of arrangements.