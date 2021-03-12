Frank Percy Jones, 61, a native and resident of Patterson, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at his residence.

Visitation will be Monday, 5-7 p.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City, and will resume Tuesday from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Patterson Area Civic Center. Masks and social distancing required. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Monica Madise Jones of Patterson; three children, Kerwin Jones and LaTora Madise, both of Patterson, and Cedric Gant of Monroe; four brothers, Floyd Jones and Larry Jones, both of Patterson, Jeff Jones of Larose, and Charles Jones of Lake Charles; four sisters, Matilda Ray and Catherine Jones, both of Patterson, Marion Johnson of Baton Rouge and Ann Adams of Meridian, Mississippi; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.