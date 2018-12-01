Francis Lyons Todd

September 29, 1938 - November 29, 2018

Francis Lyons Todd, a longtime resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 in the afternoon hours of Thursday, November 29, 2018, at Cornerstone Village South in Lafayette surrounded by loved ones.

Francis was born in Crowley on September 29, 1938, one of three children born to Spencer Todd Sr. and Frances Lyons. He was a 1961 graduate of Tulane University earning a Bachelor’s degree in Education. After meeting the love of his life, Judy, the two were married on December 26, 1960 and began raising their family. Francis was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who above all cherished time spent with loved ones. In his early years, Francis taught Louisiana history and civics at various high schools in St. Mary and Iberia Parishes. He also served for a time as Mayor of the Town of Baldwin in the early 70's. Following his time in education, he went to work as an insurance agent at David H. Stiel Agency, and later as a licensed contractor starting his own company, Assist Inc., building numerous homes and multi-family buildings. After many years of managing his properties he retired and rekindled his childhood passion of photography. A faithful Christian and philanthropist at heart, Francis had a love for helping others and was a strong advocate and supporter of Habitat for Humanity and the Emergency Aid Center in Franklin. His giving nature, fueled by his deep love for his community, drove him in volunteering with Keep St. Mary Beautiful, being a member of Franklin Rotary Club, and restoring a historic Main Street building which still houses an art gallery. He was an avid fisherman and loved quail hunting with his English Setters, Sam and Rufus. He also enjoyed playing golf and tennis, was an amateur astronomer, as well as a huge Saints fan. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of nearly 58 years, Judy Moncla Todd; three children, Liz Todd, Susan Todd-Trammell and her husband Chad, and Glenn Todd and his wife Margaret; eight grandchildren, Ashley Ortego and her husband Luke, Madison Mathews, McCarley Cossey, Evan Trammell, Rachel Trammell, Emma Todd, Stephanie Todd, and Olivia Todd; five great grandchildren, Logan, Maddox, and Nolan Ortego, and Hudson and Archer Mathews; a sister, Sarah Todd Schoeffler and her husband Harold; and a sister-in-law, Susan Moncla and her companion Cami Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Spencer George Todd Sr. and Frances Lyons Todd; brother and sister-in-law, Spencer George Todd Jr. and Virginia Todd; mother and father-in-law, Odette and Elton "Teddy" Moncla; and his nephew, Spencer George Todd III.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 3, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at Crossing Place Fellowship in Franklin, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Following he will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery. Rev. Jerry Jett will conduct the services. Serving as pallbearers are Madison Mathews, Evan Trammell, Luke Ortego, Logan Ortego, Ted Schoeffler, Todd Schoeffler, and Gordon Schoeffler.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider making contributions to the Emergency Aid Center, 106 Commercial Street, Franklin, LA 70538, (337) 828-0921.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert's Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, (337) 828-5426.