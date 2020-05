Frances M. Daugherty, 75, a native of Oberlin and resident of Berwick, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Patterson Healthcare Center.

She is survived by a sister, Mary Bellard, and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, parents, a sister and a brother.

Visitation and services will be held privately. Burial will be in Morgan City Cemetery.

Ibert’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.