FLOYD VINING SR.

Thu, 07/19/2018 - 11:13am

Floyd Vining Sr., 87, a native of Berwick, died Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at Morgan City Health Care Center.
He is survived by five children, Floyd Vining Jr., Deanna Evans, Patrick Vining, Brenda Vining and Jody Dinger; a sister, Patricia Knowles; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
Visitation will be Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., with a service at 12:30 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

