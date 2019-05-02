April 7, 1942 — April 30, 2019

Funeral services celebrating the life of Floyd Joseph Estay Sr. will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Following Mass, he will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Herb Bennerfield will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services.

Floyd, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, and friend to many, was born in Morgan City on Tuesday, April 7, 1942, the second of six children born to the late Lloyd F. Estay Sr. and the late Doris Mae Hebert Estay, and was a lifelong resident of Patterson. He passed away at the age of 77 in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in New Orleans following a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.

On June 5, 1965 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson, Floyd married the love of his life, Emma Leger, and they were blessed with three children. In 1965 he was the first uniformed policeman for the City of Patterson and when his children were young he served as Cub Scout Master. He worked at Cameron Iron Works where he retired from after 37 years of dedicated service.

He was a faithful Christian who loved his Catholic faith. A lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson, he served on the Parish Council as a member of the Finance Committee, was a member of the Maintenance Committee, was Head Usher, and a church Trustee. He was also a former religion teacher and a dedicated worker for the St. Joseph Altar.

Floyd was also a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and was a Fourth Degree Knight for 53 years. He served as Faithful Navigator for the Monsignor J.J. Rousseau Assembly, was a past District Deputy, as well as past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Patterson Council 1710. He truly led a life of service to his church and community and will be deeply missed.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of nearly 54 years, Emma Leger Estay; three children, Floyd J. “FJ” Estay Jr. and his wife Heather of Houston, Matthew P. Estay of Brooklyn, New York, and Monique P. Estay of Patterson; four grandchildren, Coy Estay, Chase Estay and his wife Brittany, Joseph “Joey” Estay, and Ryan Estay; three great-grandchildren, Hayden Jo, Colt and Avery; his brother, Herbert Estay of Patterson; his sister, Sandra Estay Diringer of Morgan City; his brother-in-law, Kenneth P. “Hoss” Leger and his wife Cindy of Houston; his sister-in-law, Mary Leger Madere and her husband Gene of Springfield; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John L. Estay, Ronald L. Estay, and his twin brother, Lloyd F. Estay Jr.; his paternal grandparents, Gilbert Estay and Marguerite Legendre Estay; his maternal grandparents, Herbert Hebert and Celezie LaGrange Hebert; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Horace Leger and Lucille Comeaux Leger; and his brother-in-law, Tom Diringer.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, May 3 at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m., led by Father Herb Bennerfield. Visitation will continue Saturday, May 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church beginning at 9 a.m. until time of services.

Serving as pallbearers will be Coy Estay, Chase Estay, Joseph “Joey” Estay, Ryan Estay, Jason Leger and Kenneth “Kenny” Leger Jr. Honorary pallbearer will be Kenneth P. “Hoss” Leger.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.