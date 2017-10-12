Floyd Boudreaux Sr., 89, a native of Chacahoula and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

He is survived by three children, Vickie Boudreaux, Sandra Molaison and Floyd Boudreaux Jr.; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great- great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Roy Boudreaux, Robert Boudreaux and Albert Boudreaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, a granddaughter, a great-grandson, two brothers and four sisters.

Visitation will be Monday from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville. He will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum with military honors rendered by the United States Navy and the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.