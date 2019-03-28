Florence “Tommi” Browne Strader, 85, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. at Maison Jardin Assisted Living.

Florence was born on March 1, 1934 in Philadelphia, Penns-ylvania, the daughter of Samuel and Mary Moser Browne.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two children, James Thomas “Tom” Strader Jr. and wife Barbara Ann of Stephensville and Michelle Strader and husband Fouard Sabbah of Philadelphia, Penns-ylvania; three grandchildren, James Thomas Strader III and wife Victoria, Griffin Gates Strader, and Samuel Todd Strader and wife Marissa; and two great-grandchildren, Addison Marie Strader and Christian Thomas Strader.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Mary Moser Browne; one brother, Samuel Browne; and three sisters, Louise Bogatin, Barbara Chaltain and Jane Christie.

The family would like to thank Journey Hospice and the staff of Maison Jardin Assisted Living for their care, comfort and compassion given to Florence.

Private family services will be held in Philadelphia at a later date.