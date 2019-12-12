Florence Bell Parsons Williams, 82, a native of New Iberia and resident of Berwick, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 5:04 a.m. at Franklin Health Care Center in Franklin.

Visitation will observed on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 9 a.m. until funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Berwick, 109 Gilmore Drive, Berwick, LA 70342, with Pastor Karen Carr, officiating. Burial will follow funeral services in the Berwick Cemetery in Berwick.

Memories of Florence will forever remain in the hearts of her two children, Celeste F. Williams and Mrs. Clarence (Carmen W.) Robinson Jr., both of Berwick; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband, a son, her parents, grandparents, great-grandparents and her six siblings.

