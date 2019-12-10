Florence Bell Parsons Williams, 82, a native New Iberia, Louisiana, and resident of Berwick, Louisiana, died at 5:04 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Franklin Health Care Center in Franklin.

Visitation will be observed on Friday, Dec. 13, from 9 a.m. until funeral services begin at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Berwick, 109 Gilmore Drive, with Pastor Karen Carr, officiating. Burial will follow funeral services in the Berwick Cemetery in Berwick.

She is survived by her two children, Celeste F. Williams and Carmen W. Robinson, both of Berwick; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband, a son, her parents, grandparents, great-grandparents and her six siblings.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.