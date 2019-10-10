Evelyn Williams

November 4, 1941 — October 6, 2019

Evelyn Ann Williams, age 77, a native and resident of Morgan City, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Evelyn, as a teenager, was swept off her feet by Victor “Jr.” Williams. Together they had three children — two boys and one girl.

Her life was full of excitement. Over the years she became known as the face of the DMV. After 28 years she finally retired where her main focus in life became her family. Her home was open to any family members needing it no matter the circumstances. The need to provide and take care of children is what she lived for. Evelyn lived life to the fullest and loved spending time with her siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After her injury, being unable to care for and having to be cared for, her spirits diminished. The purpose she had in life no longer existed. She decided it was time to go home to her parents, husband and her two sons.

Those left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Vicki Lynn Williams of Patterson; two sisters, Lana Mayon Sykes and Nancy Mayon Solar, both of Morgan City; five grandchildren, Corbert Dinger Jr. and wife Marcelle, Destiny Dinger, Bethany Mecom, Joseph Williams and Christina Williams; and four great-grandchildren, Aubery Mecom, Trey Dinger, Kylee Hebert and Aaliyah Johnson.

She joins in heaven her parents, Bernie and Grace Mayon; her husband, Victor Williams Jr.; two sons, Victor Williams III and Bernie Williams; and her grandparents.

A Memorial Service will be held at Hargrave Fu-neral Home on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Eulogy given by David Solar.