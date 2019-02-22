August 5, 1928-February 21, 2019

Evelyn Tabor Rhodes, 90, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Evelyn was born August 5, 1928, on Avoca Island, the daughter of Pete Tabor and Ellen Fangue Tabor.

Although small in physical stature, Evelyn had a giant personality and never failed to make others smile. She had a penchant for taking care of those that she loved and would always put the needs of others ahead of her own personal needs. She was the undisputed leader of her family and was known for her sound advice and guidance. Her beautiful hazel eyes and warm, welcoming smile immediately put people at ease while assuring them that all would be fine. Her compassion was unparalleled, and she took extreme pride in being able to help others. She was truly something special.

Evelyn will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her two sons, Rodney Rhodes and wife Kathy of Salem, Mississippi, and Brad Rhodes and fiancé Jennifer Colgin of Franklin; one daughter, Karen Fabre and her loving companion Alan Pearson of Patterson; one brother, Charles “Buck” Tabor of Amelia; six grandchildren, Mickey, Jamey, Kristin, Brooke, Cody and Jody; and nine great-grandchildren, Jay, Katelyn, Dylan, Alexis, Mathew, Camryn, Carysn, Cadyn and Nathan.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Pierre Anatole Rhodes; parents, Pete and Ellen Tabor; son, Scott Rhodes; and grandson, Shane Fabre.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Clyde Mahler officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. After Mass, Evelyn will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.