September 8, 1930 -January 7, 2018

Evelyn Morrison, 87, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, passed away Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family. Evelyn enjoyed dancing, music, camping and was an amazing cook.

Evelyn is survived by her four children, Kevin Morrison of Morgan City, Wayne Morrison and wife, Julie of Morgan City, Terry Morrison of Morgan City and Kim Crouch of Morgan City; five grandchildren, Heather Gagliano of Morgan City, Rod Morrison and wife, Kimberly of Morgan City, Casey Gros and husband, Boogie of Labadieville, Keith Michael Crouch and wife, Kristi of Morgan City, Kourtney Chautin and husband, John of Patterson and special grandson, Carlo Gagliano; and 13 great-grandchildren, Carson, Gracie and Nicholas Gagliano, Hannah and Julia Morrison, Bree Gros, Ian and Mia Crouch, Kaiden, Kailie and Kynzlie Crouch, Zane Lacoste, and Bentley Chautin.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Sterling Morrison; parents, Edmund and Lydia Boudreaux; grandson, Randy “Roo” Morrison; five sisters, and seven brothers.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Evelyn will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City.