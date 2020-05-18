Evelyn Moore Mack, 78, a native of Shadyside, La. and resident of Franklin, La. passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020 at 10:10 a.m. at her residence.

Memories of Evelyn will forever remain in the hearts of: her four children, Morris (Janet) Mack, Jr., Jason Mack, James Mack, Angela (Oscar) Stewart of Franklin, La.; four sisters, Carolyn Boatman and Delores Stewart both of Franklin, La, Linda (Victor) Lashley of Verdunville, La., and Diane (Eddie) Freeman of New Iberia, La.; twelve grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews, cousins, and friends.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Mack Sr.; her parents, Walter and Orelia Moore; her sisters, Georgia Moore-Perkins, Lilly Moore-Campbell-Akbar, Orelia Moore, Catherine Broussard and Geraldine Hart; two brothers, Pastor Walter Moore, Jr. and James Moore; her maternal grandparents, Pastor Johnny Carr Sr. and Evelyn Ford-Carr and paternal grandparents, Walter Moore Sr. and Lilly Mitchell-Moore.

In an effort to comply with the CDC recommendations to cancel-postpone events with 10 or more people, and state officials imploring people to stay home and limit social interaction. A private service will be held.

Jones funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements. Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.