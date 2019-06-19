August 26, 1931 — June 16, 2019

Evadell Verrett Roe Jones, 87, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her home.

Evadell was born August 26, 1931, in Morgan City, the daughter of Howard Verrett Sr. and Onelia Stephens Verrett.

Evadell was born on a camp boat near Stephensville. She was a very giving person; Evadell would give to anyone in need, she found satisfaction in helping others, even if it meant sacrificing things of her own. She was the Matriarch and the glue of the family; Evadell loved spending time with her grandchildren, and she was always one phone call away if they needed her.

Evadell will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one daughter, Jeannie Burns Steely and husband Tom Sr. of Franklin; four sons, Edward Roe Sr. and wife Pamela of Patterson, Michael Roe and wife Priscilla “Sissy” of LaMarque, Texas, John Roe Jr. and wife Lolly of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and Ernest “Ernie” Roe of Morgan City; one sister, Annabelle Bunch and husband Lee of Apple Valley, California; one brother, Howard Verrett Jr. and wife Diana of Stephensville; 12 grandchildren, Robert “Robbie” Bowers, Linda Teeter, Edward “Ed” Roe II, Brandon Rhodes, Jerry Tullos, Peggy Utchtman, Angela Hughes, Bennie Tullos, John “J-Boy” Roe III, Stephen Roe, Corey Roe and Tracey Rankin; 23 great-grandchildren, Dylan Teeter, Nikki Teeter, Ruby Teeter, Emma Teeter, Austin Teeter, Victoria Rhodes, Maximillian “Max” Rhodes, Tyler Roe, Eric Davis, Christopher Davis, Shane Davis, Colten Tullos, Emerald Tullos, Brian Roe, James Roe, Brittany Wheeler, Heather Eckajrdt, Susanna Tullos, Autumn Tullos, Celeste Bowers, Reagan Bowers, Madison Giroir and Justin Roe; 23 great-great-grandchildren, Joseha Davis, Bryan Davis, Joseph Davis, Blake Davis, Gracie Davis, Denver Phillips, Adeleigh Perry, Karson Davis, Karmin Davis, Matthew Tullos, Caylynn Hopkins, Jaxon Roe, Tristen Roe, Gabby Tullos, Alexsander Wheeler, Brooklynn Shipp, Mary Roe, Sean Roe, Drake Roe, Trent Roe, Brooke Rankin, Gracie Roe and Ainsley Bowers; and two great-great-great-grandchildren, Conner Rankin and Colston Rankin.

Evadell was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Onelia Verrett; first husband, John Roe; second husband, Edwin Jones; brother, Egbert Verrett; and great-great-grandson, Jordan Wheeler.

Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.