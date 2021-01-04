August 16, 1934 — December 30, 2020

EvaDell LaCoste Tabor, 86, a resident of Amelia, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

EvaDell was born August 16, 1934, the daughter of Richard LaCoste Sr. and Mary Billiot LaCoste.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Errol Tabor of Amelia; daughter, Erica Duplantis of Amelia; sister, Florence Breaux of Franklin; four grandchildren, Faith Allison Kornacki, Braelyn Duplantis, Carson Duplantis and Colton Duplantis; and three great-grandchildren, Alexis, Michael and Molly Kornacki.

EvaDell was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mary LaCoste; husband, Wilbur “Pistol” Tabor; daughter, Diane Tabor; two brothers; and four sisters.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Jenny Britt for all of her loving care and help during EvaDell’s illness. And also, a special thanks to the Journey Hospice nurses for their great care of their mother.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery with Pastor Ann Sutton officiating.