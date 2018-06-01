Eva Varnado Martin

Fri, 06/01/2018

Eva Varnado Martin, 89, a native of Osyka, Mississippi and a resident of Houma, died Monday, May 21, 2018.
Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Mechanicville Emmanuel Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.
She is survived by two sons, Vincent Varnado of Franklin and James Varnado of Morgan City; a daughter, Leslie Varnado of Houma; and a host of grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, two daughters, parents, five brothers and three sisters.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

