Eva Marie Smith Trosclair, age 78 passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. She was a native of Houma and a resident of Franklin, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Friday, November 3, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. until the funeral service at 10 a.m. Burial will be held in Our Lady of the Most Rosary Cemetery.

Eva is survived by her children, Debbie Trosclair Lancaster and husband, Lane, Robert Adam Trosclair, Jr., and Robin “Fanny” Trosclair Ecuer and husband, Kevin: granddaughter, Abigail Marie Ecuer.

Eva is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert Adam Trosclair, Sr.; parents, Joseph Enos, Sr. and Eunice Marie Trahan Smith; brothers, Paul Smith, Joseph Smith, Jr., Felician Smith, and Anthony Smith; sisters, Elizabeth Smith Verdin, and Mary Smith Fitch.

Pallbearers will be Robert Trosclair, Kevin Ecuer, Lane Lancaster, John Trosclair, David Fitch, Abbie Trosclair, Murphy Trosclair, and Allen Mayon.

Eva enjoyed shopping, doing arts and crafts, and watching the Soap Operas.

