June 2, 1951-September 29, 2018

Eula Marie Aucoin, 67, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Saturday, September 29, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Eula was born on June 2, 1951 in Morgan City, the daughter of Clement Joseph “Boogie” Aucoin and Eula Marie Giroir Aucoin.

Eula was always ready and willing for any seafood boil. Her grandkids were the light of her life.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two children, Sidney Henry and fiancée Miko of Morgan City, and Angela Henry Clement of Morgan City; two grandchildren, Cody Henry and Preslie Henry; one brother, Clement “Mike” Aucoin and wife Peggy of Patterson; five sisters, Barbara Ann Sons and husband Wallace of Houma, Kathy Acosta and husband Ivan of Stephensville, Twila Joy Davis, JoLane Marie Diaz and Christine Denise Blanco; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Eula was preceded in death by her parents, Boogie and Eula Giroir Aucoin; husband, Sidney James Henry; one son, James Joseph Henry; one grandson, Paden John-Henry Clement; and one sister, Debra Ann Perera.

The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Journey Hospice, Dorothy McCarty and Mark Kinslow for the care that they gave to Ms. Eula.

In keeping with Eula’s wishes there will be no funeral services.