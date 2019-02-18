January 18, 1948 - February 15, 2019

Eugene Joseph Vincent, a Franklin native and longtime resident of Baldwin, passed away at the age of 71 on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette following a brief battle with cancer.

Funeral services for Gene will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Baldwin during a 12 noon Mass of Christian Burial. Following the Mass, he will be laid to rest with Military Honors in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Fr. Cedric Sonnier will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday at the church beginning at 10 a.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 11 a.m.

Gene was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served in the Philippines during the Vietnam War. He was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. An avid outdoorsman, some of his favorite activities were hunting and fishing.

He is survived by three sons, Shayne David Vincent, Brent Joseph Vincent and his wife Karla, and Lance Patrick Vincent; three granddaughters, Magen Alyssa Vincent, Isabella Marie Vincent, and Julianna Michelle Vincent; one brother, Kerney Vincent and his wife Karen; one sister, Diane V. Chauvin and her husband Butch; sister-in-law, Lorraine Daigle; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Migues Vincent; and his parents, Murphy Joseph Vincent and Pearl Landry Vincent.

Serving as pallbearers will be Shayne Vincent, Brent Vincent, Lance Vincent, Jed Robison, Robby Robison, Jamie Robison, and Dwayne Vincent. Honorary pallbearer will be Lonnie Guillotte.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.