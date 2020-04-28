EUGENE JOHN 'E.J.' MORGAN

February 16, 1943 — April 24, 2020

Eugene John Morgan, best known by everyone as E.J., a native of Morgan City and a longtime resident of Stephensville, was called to his heavenly home on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the age of 77.

E.J. proudly served his community for 32 years as the Justice of the Peace. An avid Saints and LSU fan, E.J. was always found watching the games from the comfort of his lazy chair. E.J. was also a business man, having worked at Tom’s Marina and Restaurant with his father until he eventually took over the business himself. He was a wonderful family man, he adored his wife who he called “Momma,” his children and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who called him “pop.”. He will be deeply missed.

E.J. will be loving remembered by his wife of 47 years, Alberta “Pam” Morgan; his two daughters, Darlene Broussard, and Tammy Richard and her husband, Mike; his grandchildren, Brooke Alfred, Nicole Bonin and her husband, Locky, Joshua Broussard, and Tyler Richard and his wife, LeeAnne; seven great-grandchildren, Ella, Emma, Elijah, Kohen, Sofia, Kole and Kinsley; his sister, Betty Myrick; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Clara Morgan; and his sister, Letsey Jones.

Due to the current health restrictions regarding COVID-19, a private visitation was held on Monday, April 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. A private graveside service followed visitation at 2:30 p.m. in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Pallbearers for E.J. were Josh Broussard, Tyler Richard, Locky Bonin, John Mahfouz, Thomas Mahfouz and Sean Mahfouz. Honorary pallbearers were Elijah Pipsair and Kohen Bonin.

The family would like to express their gratitude to E.J.’s neighbors who assisted E.J. during his illness.

