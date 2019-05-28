EUGENE I. 'GENE' DREHER JR.

February 1, 1935 — May 25, 2019

Eugene I. Dreher Jr., “Gene”, a lifelong resident of Morgan City, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Gene was born February 1, 1935, the son of Eugene I. Dreher Sr. and Palmire W. Dreher.

Gene was a 1952 graduate of Morgan City High School. After graduation, he attended Louisiana State University and completed his studies at the University of Mississippi, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy in 1956. Gene served the Morgan City community at the Morgan City Clinic Pharmacy for over 60 years. He was a life-long member of Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church in Morgan City. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Freemason and a Shriner.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Kathryn A. Dreher of Morgan City; one son, Eugene I. Dreher IV and wife Jennifer of Berwick; one daughter, Nancy K. Dreher of Baton Rouge; four grandchildren, Kathryn H. Wildey, Joan A. Dreher, Jenna V. Dreher and Katherine E. Dreher; and one great-grandchild, Olivia R. Wildey.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Palmire Dreher; and one sister, Patsy D. Ellzey.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Gene’s memory be made to the Charcot Marie Tooth Association. This can be accomplished through the website “cmtausa.org”, or by mail to The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, P.O. Box 105, Glenolden, PA 19036.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church in Morgan City with Pastor Ann Sutton officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of services. After services, Gene will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleums.