ETIENNE 'DOC' KIDDER

January 28, 1935 — November 19, 2019

Funeral services for Etienne Kidder will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson. Following the services he will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Joel Faulk will be the Celebrant for the Mass with Father Angelo Cremaldi concelebrating.

The family asks that visiting hours be observed at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson on Thursday, November 21st, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. Rosary Service. Visiting hours will continue Friday morning, November 22nd, at 8 a.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary until 10:30 a.m. dismissal.

Doc, as he was affectionately known, was born and raised in Arnaudville. He was the youngest of three children born to Henry and Clemence Kidder and was a veteran of the United States Army having served during peacetime. He married the love of his life, Ruth, on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1956. They eventually settled down in Bayou Vista where they lived for many years until moving to Centerville in 2005. Doc was an inventive person and created all kinds of contraptions. He, along with his daughter Phyllis, founded Kidder Welding Service in 1984 and then was joined by his son Stacy until his retirement. He was a devout Catholic and was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Bayou Vista and then St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville. Some of his favorite pastimes were fishing, going to the camp, and growing a vegetable garden. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 63 years, Anna Ruth Kidder; seven children, Phyllis K. Arceneaux and her husband Ken, Gregory Dale Kidder and his wife Sabrina, Pauline K. Wilson and her husband Jimmy, Amanda K. Champagne and her husband Brian, Stephanie K. Duhon and her husband Chad, Stacy L. Kidder, and Charlotte Kidder; 24 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren (and one on the way); and one sister, Joyce K. Bourque.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Kidder and Clemence Quebedeaux Kidder; and one sister, Loula K. Kidder.

Serving as pallbearers will be Adam Champagne, Seth Champagne, Kaleb Champagne, Anthony Kidder, Michael Kidder and Gavin Duhon.

