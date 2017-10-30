Ethel Hughes Wilkerson, 58, a resident of Gibson, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, while surrounded by her loving family.

Ethel was born Aug. 6, 1959, in Bastrop, Louisiana, the daughter of John Denlinger Hughes and Elise Montain Mitchell.

“Mother is the name of God from the lips of all of his children.” This verse is a perfect way to describe Ethel; she was a great mother, not only to her biological children, but to all the children that she took in as her own. She loved her adopted family and would give the shirt off her back for them. She gave her heart to Jesus, and she enjoyed her Gospel music, as well as going to church. Ethel always had a smile on her face, and her joyful presence will be deeply missed.

Ethel will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 38 years, David Wilkerson of Gibson; two sons, David Dwayne Wilkerson and Michael Ray Wilkerson of Morgan City; one brother, John Hughes and wife Darlene of Patterson; two sisters, Juanita Miles of Morgan City, Helen Jackson and husband Robert of Bayou Vista; two grandchildren, James Wilkerson, Knox Story; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Elise Hughes; four sisters, Shirley Cruise, Linda Cousins, Patricia Hughes and Dee Hughes; and one brother, Deville Hughes.

A celebration of Ethel’s life will be held at New Life Tabernacle on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at 6 p.m. Please come to join in the celebration of her life.