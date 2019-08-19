Ethan Joseph Gravois

September 10, 2001 — August 15, 2019

The Lord sent our family an angel on September 10, 2001, and took him home suddenly on August 15, 2019. The world has lost a shining light and he will be sadly missed every day.

Ethan was known for his infectious smile and his unconditional love in which; he bestowed upon anyone he met. Those who knew him can sing his favorite Elmo songs that he listened to nonstop on his DVD player. Ethan’s life was spent loving, giggling, dancing, swimming, playing with his dogs and watching things fly in the wind.

He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Guarisco, father, Rickey Gravois, his “daddy”, Patrick Guarisco, sister, Jessica and Nicholas Hoffman, brother, Ryan and Casi Orgeron, a niece, Joie Hoffman, nephew, Nicholas Hoffman II, his paternal grandmother, Shirley Gravois and his constant companions, Nina and Gina. He will also be sadly missed deeply by his adopted family, grandmothers, Oraline Robinson and Patricia Marceaaux, an aunt, Shantell Kinchen and two faithful caregivers, Christine Gould and Gale Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grand-mother, Patricia Dunlap, who received him with open arms in Heaven and paternal grandfather John Gravois.

A time of visitation and remembrance will be held for Ethan on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 11 a.m. until noon at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following visitation, a graveside service will take place in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, Louisiana.

Pallbearers will be Patrick Guarisco, Ryan Orgeron II, Nicholas Hoffman, SGT. Bobby Stubbs, Col. Corey Williams and Mike Giroir.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests that a memorial contribution in his memory be sent to Louisiana Chapter-New Orleans CF Foundation (https://www.cff.org/New Orleans).