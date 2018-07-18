Esther W.C. Edwards, 81, a native and resident of Franklin, La., died July 8, 2018 at 6:20 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 21, at Otis Mortuary Chapel from 8 a.m. to noon with burial rites read at the chapel at noon. Interment will follow in the Franklin Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband Frank Chest Edwards Jr., a retired Franklin police officer, of Franklin; four daughters, Agnes Marie Edwards and Judy Ann Edwards, both of Franklin, Esther Mae Jackson of West Memphis, Arkansas, and Prophetess Loretta Edwards Beecham and her husband Carl of Little Rock, Arkansas; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in in death by her parents, two daughters, 17 brothers and three sisters.

Officiating minister is Apostle Alvin Davis.

The Otis Mortuary is in charge.