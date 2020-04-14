November 14, 1935 — April 9, 2020

Essie “Lois” Yonge Premeaux, 84, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Lois was born on November 14, 1935, the daughter of Merton Yonge Sr. and Essie Hardaway Yonge.

Lois was an active member of Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church all of her life. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star A.W. Connely Chapter No. 117.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, James J. Premeaux; three children, Catherine Lee and husband James, Cynthia Leger and husband Kenneth, and Christina Albert and husband Lianter; one daughter-in-law, Mona Carlos Premeaux; eight grandchildren, Brian Lee and wife Jill, Jason Leger, Kenneth Leger and wife Kelly, Michael Lee, Lianter Albert III, James Premeaux Albert, Valerie Lee and Lily Albert; 13 great-grandchildren that she was very proud of and adored; and one sister-in-law, Cinda Yonge.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Merton Sr. and Essie Hardaway Yonge; her son, James “Jimmy” Premeaux Jr.; and two brothers, Merton Yonge II and Arthur T. Yonge.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with the limited gatherings, the funeral services for Mrs. Lois will be held privately by the immediate family. Once the restrictions have been lifted, a public memorial service will be held to celebrate Mrs. Lois’ life at Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church. Friends are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Lois for the family on our website at www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.