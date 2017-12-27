ERVIN DEWEY
Wed, 12/27/2017 - 11:22am Anonymous
Ervin Dewey, 75, a resident of Patterson, passed away at 6:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, at his residence.
Jones Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
