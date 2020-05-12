Ernest Paul Stratton Jr., 58, a resident of Berwick, died Friday, April 8, 2020.

He is survived by his father, Ernest Stratton Sr. and stepmother, Susie Stratton of Berwick; two brothers, Alfred Stratton of Lafayette and Gene Stratton Sr. of Patterson; six sisters, Agnes Smith of Baldwin, Pamela Hubler and Brenda Stratton, both of Berwick, Kathleen Stratton of Texas, Christine Crane of Centerville, and Rebecca Concienne of Mississippi; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his mother, grandmother, step-grandfather and brother.

No memorial services will be held at this time.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.