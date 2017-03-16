Ernest Darnell Sr., 66, a native and resident of Patterson, died Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Willing Workers Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by two sons, Corey Ruffin of Valdosta, Georgia and Ernest Darnell Jr. of Hampton, Virginia; two daughters, Carnette Douglas of Olive Branch, Mississippi and Christon Darnell of Dallas; three brothers, Larry Williams of Patterson, Eric Louis of Ville Platte and Lester Darnell Jr. of Jonesboro, Georgia; four sisters, Frances Cage, Joyce Crenshaw and Abbey Offieli, all of Hartford, Connecticut and Joyce Garden of Ft. Myers, Florida; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

