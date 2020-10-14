April 7, 1987 — October 9, 2020

Erin LaSalle Drummond, 33, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary.

Erin was born April 7, 1987, in Morgan City.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her mother, Donna Ballance LaSalle of Bayou Vista; father, Matthew Deslattes of Bayou Vista; three daughters, Caroline Drawbaugh, Cheyenne Drummond and Addalyn Stansbury, all of Bayou Vista; siblings, Cherie Dupre and husband Dwayne of Patterson, Douglas LaSalle Jr. and wife Jessica of Bayou Vista; Eric LaSalle of Florida; niece, Alayna LaSalle; nephew, Landyn LaSalle; godchild, Eli LaSalle; and numerous friends and family.

Erin was preceded in death by her husband, Mi-chael Drummond.

Private services will be held at a later date.