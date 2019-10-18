Article Image Alt Text

ERICA BROWN STUBBS

Fri, 10/18/2019 - 10:22am

Erica Brown Stubbs, 46, a native of Lafayette and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Claude Stubbs of Morgan City; father, Bruce Brown and wife Barbara of Morgan City; mother, Nancy Mitchell Levitt of Morgan City; a brother, Jared Duplechin of Morgan City; a sister, Nicole Semmens of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather.
Visitation will be Saturday, 1-4 p.m., at Twin City Funeral Home.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019