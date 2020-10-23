Eric Thomas Gaskins, 40, a native and resident of Amelia, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will follow in Union Bethel Cemetery in Amelia.

He is survived by a son, Ahmaric Smith of Thibodaux; mother, Mary Holly of Amelia; father, Leroy Henry Sr. of Breaux Bridge; nine brothers, Wilbert Rhine of St. Martinville, John Henry, Leroy Henry Jr., Travis Henry and Isaiah Henry, all of Lafayette, Terrence Henry of Breaux Bridge, and Derrick Gaskins, Harold Holly and Travis Holly, all of Amelia; six sisters, Theresa Henry and Donesha Craig, both of Lafayette, Erica Henry and Crystal Woods, both of Breaux Bridge, Imanie Henry of New York and Latonia Hawkins of Amelia; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandpar-ents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrange-ments.