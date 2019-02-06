Mrs. Emma Dell G. Johnson, age 84, a native and resident of Baldwin, La., passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019 at her home in Baldwin.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Special Providence Baptist Church, 814 Martin L. King St., Baldwin, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and funeral service at Special Providence Baptist Church at 11 a.m. The Interment will be in the Special Providence Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Johnson is survived by 6 sons: Henry Johnson, Jr., James Tammy Johnson, Sr., Darryl Felicia Gibson, and Anthony Gibson, all of Baldwin, La.; Evans Brenda Gibson and Micheal Joyce Johnson both of Franklin, La.: 5 daughters: Ethel Stanley Clay, Emma Gibson, Connie Moore, Elease G. Jackson, and Stacy Gibson all of Baldwin, La.; 2 sisters: Mercede Gibson of New Orleans, La.; and Mable Williams of Houston, Texas; 28 grandchildren, 70 great Grandchildren, 11 great, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: Clarence and Emma Gibson, husband, mother-in-law, 2 daughters-in law, 4 brothers, 6 sisters, 3 grandchildren.

Rev. W. J. Otis, Jr. Officiating.

The Otis Mortuary, Inc. of Franklin, La. is in charge of arrangements.