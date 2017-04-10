July 21, 1922 — April 7, 2017

A Mass of Christian burial was held Monday, April 10, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption in Franklin for Emily Charpentier Fuhrer, 94, a longtime resident of Franklin who passed away peacefully on Friday, April 7, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family. She was laid to rest at 2:30 p.m. in the Morgan City Cemetery. Father Jay Baker was Celebrant for the Mass and conducted the services, with Father Lloyd Benoit and Father Billy Ruskoski concelebrating.

A gathering of family and friends was held Monday at the Church of the Assumption from 8:30 a.m. until service time, with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 10 a.m.

Survivors include her children, William “Bill” Fuhrer and his wife Tessie Martin of Youngsville, Robert “Bob” Fuhrer of Morgan City, Mary T. Fuhrer Harrison and her husband Charlie of Zachary, George Fuhrer of Franklin, Joseph “Joe” Fuhrer and his wife Cindy Marcotte of Centerville, and W. David Fuhrer and his wife Joellen of Berwick; four siblings, Mary Lee C. Alcina, Linda C. Louviere, Robert “R.J.” Charpentier and Frank Charpentier Jr.; 12 grandchildren, W.B. Fuhrer, Cory Fuhrer, Jeremiah Fuhrer, Taylor Fuhrer, Michelle Cassano, C.J. Harrison, Courtney Fuhrer, Zach Fuhrer, Beau Fuhrer, Tony Fuhrer, Rebekah Fuhrer and Charlie Ann Fuhrer; as well as nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Charles “Buster” Fuhrer; her son, James Fuhrer; her parents, Frank Charpentier Sr. and Bernadette Lancon Charpentier; and siblings, Gloria Marcotte, Odile Thibodeaux, Barbara Boudreaux, Raymond Charpentier Sr., Herman Charpentier, Stanley Charpentier Sr., Allen Charpentier, Darnell Charpentier and Terry Charpentier.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in memory of Emily Fuhrer to Dream Day Foundation, PO Box 40247, Baton Rouge, LA 70835-0247, 225-754-5700, www.dreamdayfoundation.org.

