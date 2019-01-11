September 16, 1936-January 9, 2019

Emile Desire Solar, 82, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Emile was born September 16, 1936, in Morgan City, the son of Emile Joseph Solar and Pauline Giroir Solar.

Emile was a very kind and loving man; he enjoyed being on the water, woodworking and welding. Emile loved his dog, Honda, that was like his son.

Emile will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 14 years, Faye Stinett Solar; three daughters, Tammy Mayon and husband Donald Jr. of Bayou Vista, Rebecca “Becky” Solar and fiancé Toby Percle of Patterson, and Kim Breaux and husband Joe of Bayou Vista; one son, John Pitts of Morgan City; one brother, Calvin Solar of Texas; three sisters, Vina Glynn of Plaquemine, Evelyn Duval of Bayou Vista, and Leona Davis of Morgan City; 11 grandchildren, Joe “Joey” Breaux III, Jordan and Jean Granger, Dylan, Haley and Serenity Mayon, Kirsty Solar, Blade Ballard and Hallee Ballard, Toby Percle “Tut” and Nolan Pitts; and five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Emily and Ethan Breaux, Rhett Granier III and Blaise Ballard.

Emile was preceded in death by his parents, Emile and Pauline Solar; three sisters, Elizabeth Stansbury, Lena Breaux and Flavia Lodrigue; and one brother, Robert Solar.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 13, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until the time of service. Services will be held Sunday, January 13, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home at 7 p.m.