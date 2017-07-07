EMELIE PICKERING

Fri, 07/07/2017 - 1:08pm Anonymous

Emelie Pickering, 75, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
She is survived by her children, James Pickering and wife Karla, Tina Hebert and husband Dale, and Steve Pickering and fiancé Felicia Baldwin; grandchildren, Kevin, Curtis and Jami Pickering, TJ Daigle Jr., Savannah Galloway and Leah Dan Pickering; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian Pickering; parents, Domnick and Julia Rebardi; four sisters; and three brothers.
No services as per Ms. Emelie’s request.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017