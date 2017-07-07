Emelie Pickering, 75, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

She is survived by her children, James Pickering and wife Karla, Tina Hebert and husband Dale, and Steve Pickering and fiancé Felicia Baldwin; grandchildren, Kevin, Curtis and Jami Pickering, TJ Daigle Jr., Savannah Galloway and Leah Dan Pickering; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian Pickering; parents, Domnick and Julia Rebardi; four sisters; and three brothers.

No services as per Ms. Emelie’s request.