January 18, 1929 - May 17, 2018

Elverda Mary Vegas Gautreaux, 89, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Elverda was born January 18, 1929 in Galliano, the daughter of Pierre Vegas and Evelia Cheramie Vegas.

Elverda, more famously known as “T-Menou” by everyone because of her love for cats, was the glue to her family; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren were her life and she enjoyed spending time with them. Elverda was a devout catholic; she would wake up every morning, drink a cup of coffee, and say her rosary. She also enjoyed planting flowers and being outside in her yard.

Elverda will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three children, Carolyn V. Nimon, Hewitt J. Gautreaux Jr. and wife Mathilda, and Cletus P. Gautreaux and wife Tacy; one brother, Chester Vegas Sr. and wife Diane; eight grandchildren, Ronnie Wiggins Jr. and wife Doreen, Troy Wiggins and wife Mathilda, Hewitt Gautreaux III, Hannah Gautreaux, Briana Muschweck and husband Nick, Kayla Gautreaux, Jonathan Placker and Brandon Hill; 13 great-grandchildren, Tasha, Joseph and wife Trish, Logan, Summer, Raven, Leah and husband Arthur, Gage, Callie, Sebastian, Dawson, Lauren, Janie and Kaison; and four great-great-grandchildren, Brice, Delaynie, Raylene and Evelia.

Elverda was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Hewitt J. Gautreaux Sr.; parents, Pierre and Evelia Vegas; and two sisters, Velvina Rappelet and Barbara Ginn.

A mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 with Father Bennerfield III officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.