July 21, 1938 - October 4, 2020

Elton “Gulley” Taylor, a longtime resident of Patterson, passed away at the age of 82 in the evening hours of Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his home following a lengthy illness.

Gulley was born in Farmerville in Union Parish on July 21, 1938, the first of five children born to Prentice and Virginia Taylor. He was a veteran of the United States Army having honorably served his country from 1961 to 1963. A man of few words, Gulley had a quiet nature and forged a lifelong career nurturing children as an educator and coach. He taught at Berwick High from 1963 until 1976 at which time he became Principal of Berwick Jr. High, serving for twelve years. In 1988 he went to Patterson Jr. High until retiring from teaching in 1998. Being a coach, it was no doubt that Gulley was an avid sports fan. That love of sports drove him as a dedicated supporter of all the local school sporting events, rarely missing a game. Not one to be idle, following retirement for the school system Gulley went to work for the Atchafalaya Golf Course and Kemper Williams Park until retiring once again due to health reasons. Aside from school, Gulley was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus Patterson Council 1710, of which he served as a past Grand Knight, as well as being an active supporter of the Boy Scouts Patterson Troop 41. He was also a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson and enjoyed assisting with the Bereavement Committee. A man accustomed to serving others in whatever way he could, his presence on this side of eternity will surely be missed.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include four sons, Alan Taylor and his wife Jennifer of Patterson, Dean Taylor and his wife Jennifer of Youngsville, Brad Taylor and his wife Karen of Lafayette, and Ryan Taylor and his wife Michelle of Berwick; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Rebecca, Kendal, Lauren, Blake, Shelby, and Ivy; Three sisters, Hope Alford and her husband Wayne of Farmerville, Nelwyn Morris and her husband Michael of Pride, and Jenny Griffin and her husband Edward of Roanoke, VA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Anna Ruth Guillot Taylor; his parents, Theron Prentice Taylor and Eunice Virginia Aulds Taylor; and one brother, Jord Gray Taylor.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson during an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Following the Mass, Gulley will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Michael Russo will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. Serving as pallbearers will be his four sons, Alan, Dean, Brad, and Ryan Taylor, his brother-in-law, Michael Morris, and his nephew, David Allelo. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Kendal and Blake Taylor, and his brothers-in-law, Wayne Alford and Edward Griffin.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, October 12, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 7:00 p.m., led by the Knights of Columbus Patterson Council 1710.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider contributions to Knights of Columbus Patterson Council 1710, PO Box 1017, Patterson, LA 70392, or to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1011 First Street, Patterson, LA 70392, or to a favorite charity of your choice.

