ELOUISE JOHNSON FOULCARD

Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:24am

Elouise Johnson Foulcard, 87, a native and resident of Franklin, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her residence.
A Rosary will be at noon Saturday at St. Jules Catholic Church in Franklin, with a Mass at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in church cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Claudia Foulcard of Franklin, Dr. Gary Jones of Alexandria, Claude Foulcard Jr. of Franklin, and Gerald Foulcard and Gary Foulcard, both of Patterson; four brothers, Clarence Johnson Jr. of Charenton, and Felton Johnson and Glenn Johnson, both of Lake Charles, and Matthew Johnson of Franklin; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a daughter, a brother and a sister.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

