August 21, 1942 – October 13, 2020

Funeral services for Elodie Leger Bodin will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Church of the Assumption during an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in the Franklin Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Mikel Polson will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church beginning at 8:30 a.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 10:00 a.m.

Elodie passed away at the age of 78 in the evening hours of Tuesday, October 13, 2020, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. Born in Jeanerette on August 21, 1942, Elodie was the second of eight children born to Isadore and Aline Leger. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family dearly, lived for her grandchildren, and cherished family gatherings, especially during holidays. She had the heart of a caregiver, always tending to the needs of others, making certain that everyone was taken care of. She was also a longtime parishioner of the Church of Assumption, where she faithfully attended Mass until her health would no longer allow. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her husband of 52 years, Michael J. Bodin Sr.; two sons, Michael J. Bodin Jr. and Steven E. Bodin and his wife Doris; three grandchildren, Alex R. Miller, William Michael Bodin and Bennett Thomas Bodin; seven siblings, Delores L. Hebert, Eva L. Crochet and her husband Nolan, Isadore Leger Jr. and his wife Diane, Linda L. Migues, Hilda L. Kipp, Aline L. Vice, and Faye Leger; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Isadore Leger Sr. and Aline LeBlanc Leger.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Roland Degeyter and his staff, her caregiver Danielle LaGrange, as well as the staff of Heart of Hospice, for their compassionate and loving care given to Elodie.

Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com and are encouraged to share their condolences, cherished memories, love, and support for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert's Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, (337) 828-5426.